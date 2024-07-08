Mumbai Local Train Update: Trains From Karjat to Terminate at Thane Due to Waterlogging on CSMT Route

Many trains were rescheduled or short-terminated on Monday, July 8, due to waterlogging amid overnight rainfall in Mumbai. Kadavali-Titwala and Kalamboli station trains are rescheduled on the Central Railway route from Karjat towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). As a result, trains originating from Karjat will only run up to Thane station until further notice.

Details of rescheduled trains because of water logging between Kalyan and Kasara stations. Passengers may please plan their travel accordingly. pic.twitter.com/689ML218nY — Dr Swapnil Nila (@swapnil_IRTS) July 7, 2024

Affected Route: Karjat towards CSMT

Reason: Waterlogging between Kadavali-Titwala and Kalamboli station

Impact: Trains from Karjat will terminate at Thane station.

Rescheduled Trains:

The notice also mentions several long-distance trains that have been rescheduled due to the waterlogging. These trains include:

16345 LTT-Trivandrum Express (Ex-Panvel)

12105 CSMT-Gondia Vidharbha Express (Ex-CSMT)

12145 LTT-Puri Express (Ex-LTT).

Also Read | Mumbai Local Trains Update: Central Railway Cancels Thane-Diva Mega Block, Delays Expected.

Passengers travelling from Karjat towards CSMT are advised to check with railway authorities or use online apps to update train schedules.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), moderate to heavy rainfall will continue to lash Mumbai throughout the day on Monday, July 8, with a likelihood of thunderstorms at night.