Mumbai Local Trains Update: Central Railway Cancels Thane-Diva Mega Block, Delays Expected
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 7, 2024 11:29 AM2024-07-07T11:29:00+5:302024-07-07T11:30:05+5:30
Central Railway's Mumbai Division has made adjustments to its maintenance schedule. The planned block between Thane and Diva on the 5th and 6th lines, originally scheduled from 10:50 AM to 3:20 PM, has been cancelled. However, other sections remain affected as follows:
Down Fast/Semi-fast Locals (CSMT to Asangaon):
- Rerouted via Down slow line between Thane and Kalyan.
- Additional stops at Kalva, Mumbra, and Diva stations.
- Expected delay of approximately 10 minutes.
Up Fast/Semi-fast Locals (Ambernath to Badlapur):
- Rerouted via Up slow line between Kalyan and Thane, then redirected to Up fast line after Thane.
- Additional stops at Diva, Mumbra, and Kalva stations.
- Expected delay of approximately 10 minutes.
Up Mail/Express Trains:
- Delayed by 10 to 15 minutes due to diversion on the Up fast line between Kalyan and Thane.
Down Mail/Express Trains:
- Rerouted via Down fast line between Thane and Kalyan.
- Delayed by 10 to 15 minutes.
Cancelled Services:
MEMU Services (Vasai Road-Diva):
- No. 01339 departing Vasai Road at 9:50 AM, terminated at Kopar at 10:31 AM.
- No. 01341 departing Vasai Road at 12:55 PM, terminated at Kopar at 1:37 PM.
MEMU Services (Diva-Vasai Road):
- No. 01340 departing Diva at 11:45 AM, arriving at Vasai Road at 12:30 PM.
- No. 01342 departing Diva at 2:45 PM, arriving at Vasai Road at 3:25 PM.
MEMU Service (Ratnagiri-Diva Fast Passenger):
- Terminated at Panvel.
These maintenance works are essential for ensuring safety and reliability of our services. We apologize for any inconvenience caused and request passengers to cooperate with railway authorities.