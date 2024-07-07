Mumbai Local Trains Update: Central Railway Cancels Thane-Diva Mega Block, Delays Expected

Central Railway's Mumbai Division has made adjustments to its maintenance schedule. The planned block between Thane and Diva on the 5th and 6th lines, originally scheduled from 10:50 AM to 3:20 PM, has been cancelled. However, other sections remain affected as follows:

Down Fast/Semi-fast Locals (CSMT to Asangaon):

- Rerouted via Down slow line between Thane and Kalyan.

- Additional stops at Kalva, Mumbra, and Diva stations.

- Expected delay of approximately 10 minutes.

Up Fast/Semi-fast Locals (Ambernath to Badlapur):

- Rerouted via Up slow line between Kalyan and Thane, then redirected to Up fast line after Thane.

- Additional stops at Diva, Mumbra, and Kalva stations.

- Expected delay of approximately 10 minutes.

Up Mail/Express Trains:

- Delayed by 10 to 15 minutes due to diversion on the Up fast line between Kalyan and Thane.

Down Mail/Express Trains:

- Rerouted via Down fast line between Thane and Kalyan.

- Delayed by 10 to 15 minutes.

Cancelled Services:

MEMU Services (Vasai Road-Diva):

- No. 01339 departing Vasai Road at 9:50 AM, terminated at Kopar at 10:31 AM.

- No. 01341 departing Vasai Road at 12:55 PM, terminated at Kopar at 1:37 PM.

MEMU Services (Diva-Vasai Road):

- No. 01340 departing Diva at 11:45 AM, arriving at Vasai Road at 12:30 PM.

- No. 01342 departing Diva at 2:45 PM, arriving at Vasai Road at 3:25 PM.

MEMU Service (Ratnagiri-Diva Fast Passenger):

- Terminated at Panvel.

These maintenance works are essential for ensuring safety and reliability of our services. We apologize for any inconvenience caused and request passengers to cooperate with railway authorities.