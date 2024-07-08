Mumbai Rains: Several Parts of City Witness Waterlogging As Heavy Rainfall Lash City; Watch Videos

Many parts of Mumbai witnessed heavy rainfall on Sunday night leading to severe waterlogging in different areas. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday, moderate to heavy rainfall will continue to lash Mumbai throughout the day on Monday, July 8, with a likelihood of thunderstorms at night.

The local weather department said heavy rain continued in Mumbai's Dindoshi in the early hours of Monday, causing waterlogging in many areas.

Waterlogging in Many Parts of the City

According to the Nowcast warning on Monday, further heavy rain in Maharashtra during the next three days. Heavy rain is likely to hit Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada region from July 8 to July 10, 2024.

IMD reported favourable conditions for the Southwest Monsoon to advance into the central Arabian Sea, some parts of Maharashtra (including Mumbai), and Telangana over the next 2-3 days.

Visuals From Dadar

As rain continued, netizens in Mumbai shared visuals of waterlogged streets and dark thunderstorms in North and South Mumbai.

Heavy rains have caused significant water logging at Hindmata Junction and Andheri Sub on SV Road, leading to traffic disruptions. Traffic is moving slowly at Dadar TT due to a vehicle breakdown. Hindmata and Andheri subway are known for chronic water logging, exacerbating the situation during the monsoon season. Commuters are advised to exercise caution and plan their routes accordingly.