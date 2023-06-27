Pakistan: Girl dies due to drug overdose at party, friends abandon her body at hospital

Karachi [Pakistan], June 27 : The police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) on the complaint of a man after the dead body of his daughter was found abandoned at a hospital in Karachi, ARY News reported.

The girl, whose corpse was found at Karachi's Jinnah Hospital, was identified as Ayesha, a TikToker from Punjab's Sheikhupura City.

The police have taken over the statement of the deceased girl's father, Sultan. The man said that he lives in Punjab and works at a hotel. He went on to say that her daughter married three years ago and then shifted to Karachi's Gulistan-e-Johar, as per ARY News.

He said, "I had received information from police that they found my daughter's body. My daughter went to a party with Jibran and a woman namely Pinki. My daughter's death was caused due to drug overdose and he came to the police station to register a case against the accused."

Later, the police filed an FIR at the Defence police station over Ayesha's father's allegation.

Earlier in the day, police nabbed the main suspect who abandoned the girl's body at Jinnah Hospital Karachi.

According to DIG South Irfan Baloch, suspects Jibran alias Jimmy and Sehrish abandoned the body of the Tiktok girl at Jinnah Hospital Karachi and fled.

He also said that a search for the woman suspect is ongoing and that Jimmy, the apprehended suspect, is being interrogated.

Furthermore, DIG South Irfan Baloch stated that the case's FIR will be lodged based on her father's allegation.

According to SSP South, the police department has promised to bring this investigation to a logical conclusion and hold all relevant persons accountable, according to ARY News.

The early inquiry found that the girl's condition deteriorated owing to a drug overdose, according to hospital sources, but the post-mortem revealed no indication of drug overdose or violence.

Earlier, the investigation officer revealed that the young girl was dropped - in the private gathering at the Bangalow located at DHA phase 1, Street 32, Saba Street - by a person named Nadeem along with four other girls last night. However, the 'owner' of the bungalow - Tariq - vacated the bungalow and fled after the incident.

It's worth noting that on Friday, several people abandoned Ayesha, a TikToker girl's body, at Jinnah Hospital and escaped in a white car. The suspects abandoned the car near the bungalow at the intersection of Saba Street, ARY News reported.

