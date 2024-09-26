Mumbai Weather Update: Thunderstorms and Heavy Rainfall Predicted Today; Check High Tide Timings

Mumbai and its suburbs is bracing for severe weather conditions as a thunderstorm system approaches, bringing with it the potential for lightning and heavy to very heavy rainfall. With wind gusts predicted to reach speeds of 40-50 km/h, residents are urged to stay alert and prepared.

As of 08:00 hours today, meteorological reports indicate a significant weather warning for the region, predicting thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and heavy to very heavy rainfall. Wind gusts are expected to reach speeds of 40-50 km/h, posing potential hazards for outdoor activities and travel.

Tide Information

Residents should be aware of the following tide conditions:

High Tide:

07:32 hrs – 3.41 meters

14:05 hrs – 2.29 meters

Low Tide:

19:17 hrs – 2.72 meters

01:47 hrs (September 27, 2024) – 1.72 meters

The rising tide may contribute to local flooding, particularly in low-lying areas. Residents near coastal regions should remain vigilant and take necessary precautions.

River Levels

The Mithi River is currently at a level of 1.50 meters, raising concerns about possible overflow in the event of continued heavy rainfall. Local authorities are advised to monitor the river closely and inform residents of any necessary safety measures.

Rainfall Summary

From 08:00 hours on September 25, 2024, to 08:00 hours on September 26, 2024, the average rainfall recorded is as follows:

CT (Central Terminal): 117.18 mm

ES (Eastern Sector): 170.58 mm

WS (Western Sector): 108.75 mm

This substantial accumulation of rainfall is indicative of the severe weather conditions affecting the area, necessitating caution for residents, particularly those in flood-prone zones.

