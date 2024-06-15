Mumbai Weather Update: Thunderstorms Expected with Moderate to Heavy Rain Across City and Suburbs

The weather forecast for the city and suburbs indicates a mostly cloudy sky with the likelihood of thunderstorms, accompanied by moderate to heavy rainfall. Temperatures are expected to range between approximately 33°C as the maximum and 26°C as the minimum.

Over the next 48 hours, the city and suburbs are anticipated to experience generally cloudy conditions with a chance of thunderstorms bringing moderate rainfall. Temperatures are forecasted to range between approximately 34°C as the maximum and 26°C as the minimum during this period.

Tomorrow, Sunday, June 16, 2024, Mumbai is expected to have a minimum temperature of 28.71°C and a maximum temperature of 30.28°C. Humidity levels are predicted to reach 74% during the day.

Today in Mumbai, the Air Quality Index (AQI) is recorded at 54.0, signaling moderate air quality conditions. Individuals with respiratory conditions are advised to exercise caution when engaging in outdoor activities. However, for the general population, regular outdoor activities can be pursued without significant concerns. Awareness of the AQI enables informed decisions that contribute to overall well-being throughout the day.



