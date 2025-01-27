Mumbai Weather Update: Warm Days Ahead, Temperature Likely to Drop After January 30; Check Details Here

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that Mumbai will continue to experience warm weather with temperatures ranging between 33°C to 34°C till January 30. A possible temperature drop is expected after that

According to the reports, the city is expected to see a significant drop in temperatures starting Friday, with daytime highs likely to dip to 31°C. The minimum temperature could also fall to 17-18°C over the weekend.

Sunil Kamble, Director of IMD Mumbai, attributed the current high temperatures to easterly winds and passing western disturbances. He explained that the easterlies are causing above-normal temperatures during the day, and the weather pattern is expected to persist for the next two to three days. Kamble reportedly said that Mumbai has not experienced a cool spell due to the lack of heavy snowfall in the northern region in recent days.

“Currently, we are receiving easterlies during the day time and there are also some passing western disturbances. Therefore, we are expecting that the temperatures will remain for the next two to three days,” Kamble told The Indian Express.