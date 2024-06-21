Mumbai Weather Update: Western Line Braces for Heavy Rains, Malad, Andheri, and Suburbs On High Alert

Residents and commuters in Malad, Andheri, and adjoining suburbs along Mumbai's Western Line are advised to prepare for intense rain spells over the next hour. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for heavy rainfall in these areas, prompting concerns of potential waterlogging and travel disruptions.

In response to the IMD's advisory, residents are urged to exercise caution, avoid unnecessary travel, and stay updated with weather alerts. The safety of commuters and residents remains a priority as the city navigates through another bout of monsoon showers.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms and heavy rains until Friday, June 21. Residents can expect cloudy weather with the likelihood of moderate to heavy rainfall throughout the day. While parts of Mumbai received showers on Friday morning morning, the rainfall was insufficient to alleviate the prevailing heatwave conditions. The monsoon arrived in Mumbai on June 9, ahead of its usual schedule, but its progress has been limited, yet to cover northern Maharashtra and Vidarbha regions