Mumbai: Western Railway Launches ‘Employee Connect Drive’ to Boost Staff Welfare and Communication

Western Railway has once again demonstrated its commitment to employee welfare by launching an innovative campaign titled “Employee Connect Drive.” This initiative, introduced under the leadership of Western Railway’s General Manager Shri Vivek Kumar Gupta, is being implemented across all six divisions. On July 24, 2025, the campaign was formally launched through the unveiling of a multilingual poster by GM Vivek Kumar Gupta, Additional GM Shri Pradeep Kumar, Principal Chief Personnel Officer Manjula Saxena, and other senior officials. The posters, available in Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, and English, are strategically displayed to enhance inclusivity and clear communication with all staff members.

According to Western Railway’s Chief Public Relations Officer, Vineet Abhishek, the Employee Connect Drive is designed to foster employee well-being and streamline grievance redressal processes. It also seeks to raise awareness about the various welfare schemes available to the workforce. A key aspect of the initiative is its focus on frontline personnel, such as Trackmen and Gangmen, who often remain on duty and may find it difficult to express concerns. The campaign’s ultimate goal is to build a consistent, accessible communication channel that allows employees to voice issues and receive timely support in an organized, empathetic manner.