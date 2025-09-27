Mumbai: Woman Employee Arrested in ₹81 Lakh Corporate Fraud Case in Borivali

The MHB Police have arrested a 23-year-old woman employee of a private company for her alleged role in a fraud involving misappropriation of around ₹81 lakh. The accused has been identified as Drizzle Gonsalves, who is currently in police custody. Police said that she acted in connivance with Priya Sachin Dedhia alias Priya Savla, who is named as a co-accused in the case.

According to the police, Priya is the widow of Sachin Dedhia, director of Mahaen Technologies Pvt Ltd, who died in a road accident in April this year. Following his death, Priya, with Drizzle’s help, allegedly siphoned off funds from the company’s as well as Sachin’s personal bank accounts.

The complaint in the case was lodged by 76-year-old Mahendra Dedhia, father of the deceased and co-director of the firm, who resides with his family in Borivali. Mahendra and his late son Sachin had jointly founded Mahaen Technologies Pvt Ltd, which was engaged in providing cyber security training to various government departments.

On 11 April 2025, Sachin died in a tragic road accident near Somatne Phata in Pune when a container rammed into his car. After his death, Pune Police handed over his laptop and mobile phone to the family. However, Drizzle, who worked in the company, later took away these devices without the family’s knowledge.

A few weeks later, when Mahendra visited the bank to update the company’s passbook, he was shocked to learn about large-scale financial transactions from the firm’s account. Further inquiry revealed that lakhs of rupees had been transferred from both the company’s and Sachin’s personal accounts into other accounts between 12 April and 28 April 2025. The total misappropriated amount stood at ₹81 lakh.

Mahendra tried reaching out to his daughter-in-law Priya through messages, emails and letters, but she did not respond. When his daughter Urvi confronted Priya, asking her to stop the irregular withdrawals and bring her son (Mahendra’s grandson) back home, Priya allegedly dismissed the warning saying, “Do whatever you want.”

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case of criminal breach of trust, cheating and offences under the IT Act against Priya Savla and Drizzle Gonsalves. During investigation, Drizzle’s active involvement was established, leading to her arrest on Wednesday. Priya remains under investigation in the case.