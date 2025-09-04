Mumbai: Worms Found in Khichdi Served to Children at Andheri Anganwadi; Varsha Gaikwad Demands Accountability

In a disturbing incident at an Anganwadi center in Andheri, worms were discovered in the khichdi served to children. The shocking discovery was made by Anganwadi staff just before the food was distributed to the children. Following the incident, the Anganwadi Employees Union filed a formal complaint with the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) project, seeking immediate action and investigation.

The incident took place on Friday, August 31, at Anganwadi No. 136, situated near Kartar Hospital in the Darul Salam area. According to reports, the food served was provided by the Grishma Mahila Mandal, a women’s self-help group. Before serving the khichdi to the children, the Anganwadi workers noticed the presence of worms in the food. Alarmed by the discovery, they promptly reported the matter to their superiors.

The Anganwadi Employees Union has expressed serious concerns about the incident, highlighting that it could have potentially severe consequences for the health of the children. The union has called for a swift investigation and accountability from the authorities. They have urged that immediate steps be taken to ensure the safety and well-being of the children under the Anganwadi system.

Official Response

Abdul Chowdhury, the Project Development Officer from the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) in Andheri, confirmed the incident and assured that an investigation will be conducted to determine how the contamination occurred. He stated, “We are looking into the matter to understand what went wrong. Based on the findings, appropriate action will be taken. However, at this point, we cannot provide further details.”

Grishma Mahila Mandal Responds

The Grishma Mahila Mandal, which is responsible for supplying the food, has also responded to the allegations. Dipti Sarvdekar, the Secretary of the organization, defended the quality of the food, stating that the women’s self-help group ensures the provision of nutritious meals to children. She added, “We take pride in the quality of food provided by our group. If the Anganwadi staff prepared the food at their homes, we cannot be held responsible for this issue.”

Union Demands Accountability

Rajesh Singh, the General Secretary of the Anganwadi Employees Union, demanded swift action from the authorities. “The administration must conduct a thorough investigation and take strict action against those responsible for this serious lapse. Such incidents put the health and safety of children at risk, and they must be addressed urgently,” he stated.

Varsha Gaikwad’s Statement on the Incident

In response to the repeated incidents of substandard meals being served at Anganwadis, Varsha Gaikwad, the Minister for Women and Child Development, expressed her concern and called for immediate accountability. “An incident has come to light where insects were found in the meals provided to young children at the Anganwadi in Andheri. Such incidents are happening repeatedly. While it is expected to provide good nutrition to children, will action be taken against those serving such insect-infested meals? An inquiry must be conducted in this matter, and action must be taken against those responsible,” she stated.