Mumbaikars use water sparingly! Breakdown in Bhatsa Dam, decision to cut water by 15%

MUMBAI: The water supply from the Bhatsa Dam, which supplies water to Mumbai city and suburbs, has been reduced by 50 per cent due to technical faults in the discharge gate. Therefore, NMC has decided to cut water by 15 percent. As Bhatsa Dam is owned by the state government, the water supply to Mumbai has been reduced due to changes in its electrical system. This water cut will take place in the whole of Mumbai and the officials of the engineering department have appealed to the Mumbaikars to use the water carefully. In particular, the water cut will remain the same until the technical glitch is rectified.

Water cut in Mumbai and Thane

The technical failure at the gates of Bhatsa Dam has also affected the water supply in Thane city. Therefore, it is learned that water will be cut in Thane for the next two days. Due to depletion of water supply from Bhatsa Dam, the water level in Pise Bandha has decreased by 50%. As a result, there will be insufficient supply at low pressure, said Thane Municipal Corporation. Thane Municipal Corporation has appealed to all citizens to be careful while using it. Water cut until repaired On February 27, 2022, a major problem occurred in the 15 MW power plant at Bhatsa Dam. This has affected the water supply to Mumbai. It will take a long time for water supply to be restored. Therefore, citizens are urged to use water sparingly. Several videos of leaks from several pipelines supplying water to Mumbai went viral on social media. They will also be repaired.

Good rains in the state this year

