Mumbai's Madhya Vaitrana Dam Reaches Full Capacity Amid Orange Alert for Heavy Rain

Heavy rains in Mumbai, which have caused waterlogging and connectivity problems, have also resulted in the Madhya Vaitrana Dam reaching its full capacity for the monsoon season.

The recent downpours have led to four of the city's seven key lakes reaching full capacity, and the Madhya Vaitrana Lake has now become the fifth to be filled this monsoon. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the Madhya Vaitrana Reservoir was officially filled at 2:45 AM on August 4. Consequently, the Water Engineering Department of the BMC has opened both of the reservoir's gates, discharging water at a rate of 706.30 cusecs.

Currently, the total water storage in the seven reservoirs serving the BMC area stands at 89%. Last month, the Tulsi, Vihar, Modak Sagar, and Tansa lakes were filled. With the addition of Madhya Vaitrana, five out of the seven lakes are now at full capacity.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted light to moderate rainfall across many regions, with heavy to very heavy rain expected in isolated areas over Vidarbha, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, and Konkan & Goa on August 4 and 5. Additionally, an orange alert has been issued for Mumbai, predicting heavy rain in the city and suburbs, with a chance of very heavy rainfall in isolated spots and occasional gusty winds reaching speeds of up to 65 km/h.