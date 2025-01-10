Municipal Elections: Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT) Begins Perp for BMC Polls to Reclaim Mumbai’s Political Turf

Following a morale crushing defeat in the Maharashtra assembly elections, the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) faction has shifted its focus to the pivotal Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. Despite the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance—comprising Sena UBT, the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar), and Congress—facing setbacks, Uddhav Thackeray is determined to rebuild momentum and regain the Sena’s historic stronghold in Mumbai.A growing sentiment among grassroots workers and party leaders suggests that Sena UBT should contest the BMC elections independently, distancing itself from the MVA, particularly the Congress, to preserve its core identity. Over the past month, Thackeray has conducted an extensive review of the party’s organizational structure in Mumbai. He has engaged with branch heads, sub-divisional leaders, and assembly organizers to gauge the party’s preparedness.

Reports from observers deployed across the city indicate strong support for an independent electoral approach. Many attribute this sentiment to the friction between Congress and Sena UBT during assembly seat-sharing negotiations, which left party workers dissatisfied. Thackeray’s meticulous ward-wise voter analysis and internal meetings at Matoshree have revealed a push from local leaders to contest alone, fearing that alliances could dilute the Sena’s identity, long associated with Mumbai’s political dominance.

While there is substantial support for a standalone strategy, the ultimate decision rests with Thackeray. He is currently reviewing six constituencies in south Mumbai, a critical step before finalizing the party’s course of action. As the fight for Mumbai’s civic body intensifies, major political parties are preparing for a high-stakes contest. For Shiv Sena (UBT), the BMC elections symbolize more than just political power—they represent an opportunity to reaffirm the party’s legacy in the city.