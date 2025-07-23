National Broadcasting Day 2025: India’s First Radio Broadcast From Bombay Station in 1927

On this day in 1927, the first-ever radio broadcast in India went on air from the Bombay Station under the banner of Indian Broadcasting Company. Later, on 8th June 1936, the Indian State Broadcasting Service was renamed All India Radio (AIR).

This day highlights the major role broadcasting has played in India’s development, educational outreach and cultural development. During the independence struggle, radio served as a powerful tool for disseminating information, raising awareness and fostering unity among citizens. Post-independence, it has been instrumental in promoting literacy, health awareness and agricultural knowledge, especially in rural areas.

In 1956, the name Akashvani was adopted for the national broadcaster. A year later, in 1957, the Vividh Bharati Service was launched, with popular film music as its main component. Since 1927, radio has remained an important part of daily life in India. Akashvani continues to inform, educate, and entertain the masses—truly living up to its motto: "Bahujana Hitaya, Bahujana Sukhaya" (For the welfare of many, for the happiness of many).

Today, India's state broadcasting services operate across 591 stations, reaching 98% of the population, and offering content in 23 languages and 146 dialects.