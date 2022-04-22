Navneet Rana vs Shivsena: Will recite Hanuman Chalisa outside house of CM Thackeray



MLA Ravi Rana clarified that Hanuman Chalisa will be recited outside the residence of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray tomorrow no matter how much opposition there is. "We will read Hanuman Chalisa regardless of the opposition," he said. MLA Ravi Rana and MP Navneet Rana, who had warned to recite Hanuman Chalisa in front of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's Matoshri residence, reached Mumbai today. Mumbai police then issued a restraining order to the Rana couple. After that Ravi Rana and Navneet Rana held a press conference and expressed their determination to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside Matoshri. At this time Ravi Rana criticized Shiv Sena.

MLA Ravi Rana said that Hanuman Chalisa will be recited outside CM's house. The crisis that befell the state will be over after reciting Hanuman Chalisa. Shiv Sena left Hindutva for power. He said that Hanuman Chalisa would be recited oitside Matoshri to remind him of Hindutva. We are adamant on reciting Hanuman Chalisa. If it was the late Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray, we would have been welcomed. Ravi Rana also said that we will abide by law and order and will not cause any trouble to Mumbaikars.

If there was a Shiv Sainik of Balasaheb Thackeray's thoughts, they would have recited Hanuman Chalisa with us. I have come here with the name of Bajrangbali. Shiv Sainiks had threatened me if I keep my feet in Mumbai I want to tell them that I have come to Mumbai.