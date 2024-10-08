Navratri 2024: Mumbai Local Train Turns Festive as Passengers Plays Garba, Viral Video Melts Hearts

Navratri is widely celebrated in Maharashtra, especially in Mumbai, following Ganpati. People dress in colors to each day's theme and go to work. The Mumbai local trains serve as a lifeline for daily commuters, fostering small groups that often celebrate festivals together. A heartwarming video of passengers celebrating garaba in a Mumbai local train has gone viral, bringing joy and vibrancy to their daily commute.

Both videos capture the joy on the faces of men and women playing garba, accompanied by a large speaker on the train blasting Gujarati songs.

One commenter wished everyone a Happy Navratri while another remarked on the spirit of Adisakti, questioning where they would go and what they would do during the festival. Additionally, it was noted that if someone gets hit while dancing garba, it could lead to conflicts.