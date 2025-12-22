BJP Leader Nazia Elahi Khan Alleges Harassment by IndiGo Employees at Mumbai Airport, Airline Yet to React

BJP Minority Leader Nazia Elahi Khan has alleged that she was subjected to harassment by IndiGo airline staff during a recent journey from Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, sparking a political row and intense debate on social media, reported the Free Press Journal. According to the report, Khan shared a video of the alleged incident on the social media platform X in the early hours of Monday. She claimed that the mistreatment began at the check-in counter and continued until she reached the runway, involving multiple airline personnel during what she described as a distressing travel experience.

The video shared online shows Khan engaged in a heated argument with IndiGo staff members on the airport tarmac. The clip concludes with Khan making a controversial remark referring to the staff as “Abdul and Abdullah,” a statement that has since attracted widespread attention and criticism online, reported the Free Press Journal. The video quickly went viral, triggering sharp reactions from political supporters, critics, and social media users, with many debating the conduct of both the airline staff and the BJP leader’s remarks during the confrontation.

क्या महसूस हो आपको जब आप मुंबई इंटरनेशनल एयरपोर्ट पर प्रवेश करे।

ओर इमर्जेंसी ट्रैवल की वजह से आपको इंडिगो की टिकिट लेना पड़े और इंडिगो काउंटर से रनवे तक 3 बार मिनी जेहाद का सामना करना पड़े।



1) रेहान इंडिगो काउंटर" K"

2) मुइनुद्दीन strech counter पर

3) अब्दुल्ला खान ड्राइवर… pic.twitter.com/JRdNoH5zNj — Nazia Elahi Khan (सनातनी) (@ElahiNazia1) December 21, 2025

In a detailed post accompanying the video, Khan alleged that the harassment was deliberate and occurred during what she termed as emergency travel. She claimed that from the IndiGo check-in counter to the boarding area, she faced repeated obstruction and mistreatment by several staff members, reported the Free Press Journal. Khan alleged that the behaviour was coordinated and intentional, asserting that she was singled out at various stages of the airport process, which caused her significant inconvenience and mental stress, reported the Free Press Journal

Khan also named three IndiGo employees in her post, alleging that each of them harassed her at different points during her journey, Free Press Journal reported. She identified Rehan at the IndiGo counter ‘K’, Muinuddin at the stretch counter, and Abdullah Khan, whom she claimed was the driver of the runway coach. According to her allegations, each individual acted in a manner that appeared aimed at troubling her and delaying her movement through the airport procedures.

Further escalating the matter, Khan alleged that her “patriotism” was the reason she was targeted by the airline staff. She accused them of attempting to intimidate or harm her and raised serious concerns about IndiGo’s hiring practices, reported the Free Press Journal. She suggested that such incidents could pose broader national security risks and criticised what she described as “liberal attitudes.” Khan demanded strict accountability, asserting that mere apologies would not be enough to address the gravity of the situation.

As of now, IndiGo Airlines has not released any official statement responding to the allegations made by Khan or the viral video, Free Press Journal reported. Airport authorities have also not confirmed whether the BJP leader filed a formal complaint at the time of the incident. The episode continues to generate political reactions and public debate, with calls for a thorough inquiry to establish the facts surrounding the alleged harassment and the conduct of all parties involved.