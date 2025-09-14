Powai Police Book Two for Illegal Drone Use Over Training Centre

The Powai police have taken action against two individuals, including 40-year-old Rahul Valmiky, manager of S.R. Brothers Location, for allegedly operating a drone without a valid licence near the police training centre in Marol. Authorities revealed that Valmiky had previously sought approval to use a drone in the same location for professional purposes. However, despite not having clearance on Friday, he allegedly went ahead and flew the drone at the site. Officers quickly intervened and detained him that same day, citing serious concerns about security around the training facility.

About the Case

As per the FIR, the police training centre is situated in Marol, Andheri East. On September 12, around 9:30 am, Valmiky arrived at the facility and informed Sub-Inspector Pramod Thackery, 51, from the reserve force, that he had come to deliver a permission letter addressed to the principal. He claimed that his intention was to film at the centre for an upcoming project scheduled to run for six days from October 18. Since he had previously conducted shooting activities with authorization, Thackery permitted him to check the location briefly.

Drone Incident and Investigation

By noon, around 12:05 pm, Sub-Inspector Thackery heard a distinct buzzing sound resembling that of a drone. On stepping outside, he spotted a black drone hovering over the police training grounds. Further checks revealed that it was being operated by Valmiky along with his associate. Upon confrontation, the drone pilot was identified as 42-year-old Sanju Valmiky. While Thackery ordered the drone to be grounded, Sanju managed to flee from the spot. Rahul, however, was taken into custody immediately for violating the law and breaching security protocols.

Charges Filed Against the Accused

Following the incident, the Powai police filed a case against both Rahul and Sanju under Sections 223 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant) and 3(5) (general explanation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Authorities emphasized that unauthorized drone usage near sensitive establishments is a grave offence, especially in areas related to law enforcement and public safety. The police also noted that both accused individuals reside in Mira Road East. While Rahul was detained, efforts are underway to trace and apprehend Sanju, who fled the scene during the operation.