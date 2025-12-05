QS to Host Master’s Fair in Mumbai as Global Education Interest Surges Amongst Students

QS, a global leader in higher-education services and university performance analytics, is hosting the QS Discover Master’s Fair in Mumbai on 6th December 2025, reflecting the city’s rapidly growing interest in international postgraduate opportunities. The event will take place at ITC Maratha, Sahar Airport Road, featuring Personal Meetings from 11:30 AM to 2:30 PM, followed by the Networking Fair from 2:00 PM to 5:30 PM. It brings together admissions teams and expert representatives from 40+ globally ranked universities across the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Europe and Asia.

Mumbai remains one of India’s most active and ambitious hubs for overseas education. Students from the city are increasingly seeking specialised master’s degrees, interdisciplinary pathways and globally competitive career opportunities. According to the QS Global Student Flows report, Mumbai is the second-largest source city in India for international education in 2025, recording 101.9K outbound students and a strong 12.1% CAGR between 2022 and 2025, underscoring the city’s growing demand for high-quality global qualifications.

“Students in Mumbai are exceptionally driven and globally oriented, with clear aspirations for academic excellence and international career mobility. The QS Discover Master’s Fair is designed to support this ambition by connecting students directly with top universities, offering personalised guidance and equipping them with the clarity and confidence needed to make informed postgraduate decisions.” said Pieter Funnekotter, Senior Vice President, Candidate Engagement, QS.

Insights from the QS International Student Survey 2024 show that while Indian students are enthusiastic about studying abroad, many seek transparent information on affordability, programme suitability, application requirements and post-study opportunities. QS helps bridge this information gap by delivering trusted data, university insights, and personalised advisory support across its global student fairs.

The Mumbai fair will host representatives from over 40+ leading institutions, including Bocconi University (ranked #12 globally and #4 in Europe for Social Sciences & Management Social Sciences & Management), UCL, SKEMA Business School, George Washington University (ranks #39 globally for politics as subject), Gabelli School of Business, Leeds University Business School, Aarhus University (ranks #131 overall and #19 in Archaeology), Durham University Business School, Schulich School of Business, NYU Tandon School of Engineering (ranked #11 in the U.S. for Graduate Employability), Nanyang Technological University Singapore, City University of Hong Kong, University of Groningen, Temple University, University of Pittsburgh, University of Bristol Business School and several other prominent universities from across the US, UK, Canada, Europe and Asia.

This combination of global expertise and local understanding allows QS to design events and advisory services that are finely attuned to the motivations, challenges, and decision-making patterns of Indian learners. Students will also have access to profile evaluation, personalised counselling, application guidance and review, as well as career-readiness services such as CV refinement, SOP support, LinkedIn optimisation and free professional headshots.

The event will also feature a set of expert-led sessions tailored to help students understand global higher education pathways and strengthen their application strategies. These include:

Exploring STEM at Durham: Interdisciplinary Pathways & Collegiate Life

Hosted by: Durham University

Time: 2:00 PM-2:25 PM

Featuring insights into interdisciplinary STEM programmes and Durham’s unique collegiate system.

Panel Discussion: How to Choose a Degree That’s Right for You

Hosted by: Aarhus University, NTU Singapore, UCL School of Management, Temple University

Time: 2:30 PM-3:00 PM

A multi-university discussion to help students evaluate academic pathways aligned with career goals.

Seminar: Pursuing Higher Education in the U.S.

Hosted by: Education USA

Time: 3:05 PM-3:30 PM

A guide to navigating U.S. graduate admissions.

Campus Insights: Alumni & Current Students Talk

Hosted by: NYU Tandon, University of Groningen, Aarhus University

Time: 4:00 PM-4:30 PM

Real stories and lived experiences from global campuses, helping students understand life abroad beyond brochures.

Event Details

Date & Day: 6th December 2025, Saturday

Personal Meetings: 11:30 AM-2:30 PM

Networking Fair: 2:00 PM-5:30 PM

Venue: ITC Maratha, Sahar Airport Road, Mumbai

For registration and more information, please visit: https://eu1.hubs.ly/H0q9kHK0

About QS

QS Quacquarelli Symonds is the premier global provider of analytics, insights, and services for the higher education sector. Guided by its mission to empower motivated people anywhere in the world to fulfil their potential through educational achievement, international mobility, and career development, QS helps students make confident, informed choices about their future.

Through trusted university rankings, research, and digital platforms, QS supports learners as they explore study options, understand career pathways, and discover opportunities for international education. Leveraging billions of data points from its global network of universities, employers, academics, and prospective students, QS provides transparent and accessible information that helps students navigate a rapidly evolving global education landscape. QS also works closely with higher education institutions to enhance student recruitment and engagement, diversify international student communities, build academic partnerships, boost graduate employability, and advance sustainability—creating meaningful connections between students and the institutions that can help them thrive.