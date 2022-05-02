Rana couple's bail plea to be heard today

Mumbai Sessions Court will pronounce order on bail plea of independent MP Navneet Kaur-Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana today.

Mumbai Police had arrested the couple on April 23 after they called for a recitation of Hanuman Chalisa outside 'Matoshree'

In the plea, Rana couple has contended that their call to recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside the private home of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was not a calculated move to promote feelings of hatred or enmity and hence the charges under IPC Sec. 153(A) was not sustainable.