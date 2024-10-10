Ratan Tata Last Rites: From Amit Shah and Amitabh Bachchan to Rahul Gandhi; Check the List of VVIPs Attending to Pay Their Last Respects in Mumbai

As the nation mourns the loss of Ratan Tata, a distinguished industrialist and former chairman of Tata Sons, a host of prominent figures from various sectors are set to attend his last rites today (October 10). The Maharashtra government has declared a day of mourning, and the public will have the opportunity to pay their respects at the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) in Mumbai.

Industrial Leaders

Among the industrial leaders expected to attend are Mukesh Ambani and Anant Ambani from Reliance Industries, N. R. Narayana Murthy of Infosys, Kumar Mangalam Birla from the Aditya Birla Group, and Shashikant Das, the RBI Governor. Other notable attendees include Kishore Damani, representatives from Vedanta and Jindal Groups, Harsh Goenka, Gautam Adani, Sanghavi of Sun Pharma, Shiv Nadar, Uday Kotak, Rekha Jhunjhunwala, Anand Mahindra with Anish Shah, Ajay Piramal, Falguni Nayar, Rajan Pai, and Baba Ramdev.

Mortal Remains of Veteran Industrialist Ratan N Tata Being Taken to NCPA Lawns

#WATCH | Mumbai | Mortal remains of veteran industrialist Ratan N Tata being taken to NCPA lawns for members of the public to pay their last respects pic.twitter.com/fYj3jlbdrP — ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2024

Politicians

The political sphere will also be well-represented with leaders such as Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi from the Congress Party, Former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, Union Minister Rajnath Singh, and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Mohan Yadav, Bhupendra Patel, Anandiben Patel, Piyush Goyal, Kapil Sibal, Chirag Paswan, N Chandrababu Naidu, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivkumar, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Vijay Kumar Sinha, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Bhupendra Yadav, Pawan Kalyan, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis (Former CM), Ajit Pawar (Former CM), Girish Mahajan, Mangalprasad Lodha, Uday Samant, Sambhaji Raje Desai, Praful Patel, Tatkare, Chagan Bhujbal, Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule, and members of the Thackeray family including Raj Thackeray and his son are all expected to pay their respects.

Also Read | Ratan Tata Love Story: Know Why the Industrialist and Former Tata Sons Chairman Never Married.

Film Industry

The film industry will also be represented by notable personalities such as Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Rajinikanth, Javed Akhtar, Salman Khan, and Rohit Sharma.

The NCPA will open its doors for public viewing from 10 AM to 4 PM today, allowing fans to pay their last respects to a man who significantly impacted Indian industry and society. Following this public tribute, Ratan Tata's mortal remains will proceed to the Prayer Hall at Worli Crematorium for final rites conducted in accordance with Parsi traditions.