Uttar Pradesh: Theft at top cop office

Badaun (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 30 : Even the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Headquarters are not immune from theft. The pipe of the air conditioner installed in the ACP office in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun district on Sunday were found to be stolen.

The police said that an FIR has been registered at the Wazirganj Police Station after they received a complaint of theft from police constable, Santosh Kumar who is posted in the ACP headquarters.

Kumar reported the incident as soon as he noticed the pipe missing. The police said the investigation is going on into this incident.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor