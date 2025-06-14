Retired Cop Held for ₹7 Lakh Job Scam in Mumbai

Borivali Police have arrested a retired Assistant Police Sub-Inspector, Ram Singh Bala Dolge, for allegedly cheating a Maharashtra Security Force (MSF) personnel of nearly ₹7 lakh under the pretext of providing a job through police recruitment. The accused was wanted in the case and has now been remanded to three days of police custody by the court.

Dolge, who retired from Mumbai Police in 2023, is a repeat offender with three cheating cases registered against him at Mira Road, Kasturba Marg, and Meghwadi police stations. Investigations have revealed that the alleged fraud took place while he was still serving in the Mumbai Police Department.

According to the police, Vaibhav Rohidas Tare, currently serving in the MSF and residing with his family in Umbarpada, Saphale (Palghar), came in contact with Dolge and another man, Hasmukh Vinodbhai Waghela, four years ago. During that time, both promised to help Tare secure a police job in the 2021 recruitment process. Believing them, Tare paid around ₹7 lakh in instalments.

However, the accused failed to fulfil their promise or return the money. When Tare demanded a refund, they issued cheques which later bounced. Realizing he had been cheated, Tare filed a complaint with Borivali Police.

Following the complaint, a case under cheating and relevant sections of the IT Act was registered on 20 September 2024 against Dolge and Waghela. The investigation confirmed that both had misappropriated the ₹7 lakh under the false promise of recruitment.

Despite being summoned, Dolge avoided cooperating with the investigation. As a result, a team under the supervision of Senior Inspector Maloji Shinde tracked him down and arrested him on Thursday. He was produced in Borivali court, which remanded him to police custody till 16 June.

Dolge is currently residing at BDD Chawl, near the Police Ground in Naigaon. Co-accused Hasmukh Waghela remains at large and is actively being sought by the police. Authorities believe Dolge’s arrest may lead to the exposure of similar fraud cases involving fake job promises.