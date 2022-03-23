Rupali Chakankar resigns as President of NCP women's wing of Maha

Rupali Chakankar has resigned from the post of NCP's women state president. It is learned that at around 4 pm today, she sent her resignation to state president Jayant Patil and party president Sharad Pawar. Chakankar also holds the chairmanship of the Women's Commission. At the same time, she was also the NCP's women state president. For the past few days, there has been talk of her resigning. Finally, Chakankar resigned from the post of NCP's women state president. It is learned that the NCP will soon announce a new woman president.

While handling the work of the Women's Commission very vigorously, she could not pay attention to the organizational structure of the NCP due to lack of time. It is being speculated that this may be the reason for her resignation.

