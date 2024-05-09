Salman Khan House Firing Case: Accused Conducted Recce on Houses of Two More Actors, Says Police

The fifth accused arrested by Mumbai police in connection with Salman Khan's House firing incident revealed that he provided videos of 2 more actor house apart from Salaman Khan to gangster Anmol Bishnoi. Anmol Bishnoi is the brother of detained gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and is believed to be hiding in the US or Canada.

After an April 14 shooting incident outside an actor’s residence, a man named Anmol took responsibility for the attack in a Facebook post. Authorities are now conducting a technical investigation of Anmol's mobile phone to recover deleted videos that could provide further evidence. Chaudhary, who was arrested in Kurla on Tuesday, told police he conducted surveillance on the homes of two other actors from April 8 to 12, also filming Salman Khan's residence. He said he sent the footage to Anmol to help identify the building for an intended shooting incident.

A senior officer from the investigation team told The Indian Express that Chaudhary had admitted to being tasked with filming the residences of Salman Khan and two other actors in suburban Mumbai. The officer noted that all related data had been deleted from Chaudhary's phone, prompting the need for technical assistance to recover it. This evidence could help substantiate Chaudhary's claims. Police said that Chaudhary had been involved with the Bishnoi gang for over five to six years, unlike the four earlier arrestees, one of whom allegedly died by suicide while in police custody. Authorities added that Chaudhary was in direct contact with Anmol Bishnoi and Rohit Godara through video calls.

"We hope that Chaudhary's interrogation will give us more insight into the Bishnoi gang and its activities in Mumbai," the officer said. The officer explained that finding Chaudhary was challenging, as the only information obtained from interrogating Sagar Pal and Vicky Gupta—two earlier arrestees and alleged shooters—was that they had met with someone in Mumbai for guidance. A police team led by sub-inspector Ramdas Kadam discovered that the meeting took place in Kurla, allowing them to locate and arrest Chaudhary, the fifth person taken into custody in this case.