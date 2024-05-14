Salman Khan House Firing Case: Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests 6th Accused From Haryana

The Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested the sixth accused of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang from Fatehabad in Haryana in connection with the shooting outside Salman Khan's house. The arrested accused is named Harpal Singh (37).

A police officer stated that Singh's name surfaced during the interrogation of another arrested accused, Mohammad Rafiq Sardar Chaudhary. Singh is accused of providing money to Chaudhary and instructing him to conduct a reconnaissance of Salman Khan's residence. The Crime Branch will present Harpal Singh in the MCOCA court today.

Salman Khan residence firing case | Mumbai Crime Branch arrested the sixth accused, Harpal Singh (37) in this case from Fatehabad, Haryana. The accused Harpal Singh had financed the fifth accused Mohammad Rafiq Chaudhary arrested in this case and had also given instructions to… — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2024

Meanwhile, two motorcycle-borne persons opened fire outside Khan's residence at the Galaxy Apartment in Mumbai's Bandra area on April 14 and fled the spot.

Also Read | Salman Khan House Firing Case: Arrested Accused Reveals Five Names During Interrogation.

"Singh's name surfaced during the interrogation of accused Mohammed Rafique Chowdhary, another Bishnoi gang member who was arrested earlier this month in the firing case. Singh had asked Chowdhary to conduct a recce around Khan's residence and also gave Rs 2-3 lakh to him," the official said.

"Singh had asked Chowdhary to conduct a recce around Khan's residence and also gave Rs 2-3 lakh to him," the police said.