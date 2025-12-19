Satara Drugs Case: CM Devendra Fadnavis Says No One is Associated With Eknath Shinde, Slams Opposition for Dragging His Name

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis defended Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde amid the controversy over a ₹145-crore drug seizure in Savari village near Mahabaleshwar, Satara. Speaking to the media in Mumbai on Friday, Fadnavis praised the Satara police for their successful raid, saying it exposed an ongoing illegal trade. He criticized opposition leaders for deliberately linking Shinde to the case, calling such attempts “baseless, inappropriate, and unfair.” According to the Chief Minister, the evidence so far does not indicate any direct involvement of Eknath Shinde or his family in the drug haul. Devendra Fadnavis spoke with the media at the inauguration of the World Hindu Economic Forum 2025.

Devendra Fadnavis said, "No one associated with Eknath Shinde is involved in this case, and some opponents are deliberately making baseless allegations," reported ANI.

Mumbai | After inaugurating World Hindu Economic Forum 2025, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis says, "There was a detailed discussion on the role India can play in the global economy."



On the Satara drugs case, he says, "No one associated with Eknath Shinde is involved in this… pic.twitter.com/Z1dwdppqWA — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2025

Also Read: Winter Session 2025: Parliament Adjourns Sine Die - Know 8 Key Bills Passed During The 19 Sessions

Fadnavis reiterated that the police acted professionally and efficiently in uncovering the large-scale drug operation. “I first and foremost congratulate the police force for their work. Any attempt to drag Eknath Shinde’s name into this matter is wrong. We are investigating the case thoroughly, and so far, there is no evidence connecting Shinde or his family,” he said, reported ABP Majha. The Chief Minister emphasized that law enforcement agencies are responsible for investigations, not political narratives, urging caution against spreading unverified claims.

A few days ago, authorities discovered a massive drug haul worth ₹145 crore in Savari village near Mahabaleshwar in Satara. The seized property was alleged to belong to Prakash Shinde, brother of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, stated Shiv Sena UBT leader Sushma Andhare, reported ABO Majha. The revelation triggered widespread political uproar across Maharashtra.