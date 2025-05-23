Security Breach at Galaxy Apartment: Tight Vigil Outside Salman Khan’s Residence After Trespassing Attempt (Watch Video)

Security has been significantly tightened outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s residence, Galaxy Apartment, following a reported security breach. Authorities responded swiftly to a suspected trespassing attempt, prompting a noticeable increase in police presence in the area. While details of the incident remain limited, sources suggest the breach raised immediate concerns, leading to heightened vigilance around the star’s home. Additional personnel have been deployed, and security protocols have been reinforced as a precautionary measure. A man and a woman were arrested by the Mumbai Police for allegedly attempting to enter the Wanted actor's residence.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Security has been tightened outside Salman Khan’s residence, Galaxy Apartment, with a noticeable increase in security presence pic.twitter.com/EY0FatD5ur — IANS (@ians_india) May 23, 2025

The accused, the police added, made separate attempts to enter Galaxy Apartments in Bandra (West) on Tuesday and Wednesday. The man was identified as Jitendra Kumar Singh (23) and the woman, Isha Chhabra (32).According to the police, Singh, a resident of Chhattisgarh, was initially spotted roaming around Mr Khan's house at around 9.45am on Tuesday. When a policeman deployed for the actor's security asked him to leave, the accused smashed his mobile phone on the ground in a fit of rage. "That evening, at around 7.15pm, Singh entered Galaxy Apartments by following a car belonging to a person living in the same building. He managed to enter the premises but was caught by the police again. This time, they handed him over to the Bandra police," an officer said.

During the course of interrogation, Singh said he wanted to meet the actor. He claimed that he tried to sneak in as the police were not allowing him to enter the building, the officer added. A day later, Chhabra made a similar bid at around 3.30am and even managed to reach up to the lift of the apartment, police said. "The two accused have been arrested and cases of trespassing have been registered against them," the officer said. The actor has received several threats from the Bishnoi gang and has been provided 'Y-plus' security cover by the Mumbai Police.



