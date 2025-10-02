Dussehra Melava 2025: Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray Compares BJP to Amoeba, Comments on PM’s Manipur Visit

Maharashtra: On the occasion of Dusshera Uddhav Thackeray held annual Dussehra Melava at Shivaji Park on Thursday evening. This event has been tradition for decades. Despite of downpour event is having significant footfalls from Shiv Sena UTB followers. During this event Shiv Sena UBT leader, Uddhav Thackeray addressed many issue. On one hand, there is a flood situation in the state, on the other hand, the government is being criticized. At that time, Uddhav made allegations on BJP. In his speech, he criticized Prime Minister Modi's visit to Manipur. He also compared the BJP's political attitude to an amoeba, a single-celled organism.

"The BJP has now become an amoeba. It is a single-celled amoeba. It spreads as crazy as it wants. Similarly, the BJP has also made alliances wherever it can. Its people are expanding wherever possible, but they are single-celled. That is, they do not want to leave anyone else behind, only me will be left behind. Just like an amoeba enters the body, the stomach gets upset, so these people are destroying the peace in the society by entering the society. That is why I call them amoeba".

Uddhav Thackeray also took a dig at PM Modi's Manipur visit and said, "The BJP and the administration have nothing to do with it. Manipur has been burning for three years. But Modi visited Manipur after so long. We thought that he would go there and interact with the victims , but after going there, Modi said that there is a gem in the name Manipur. It is unfortunate that you saw the gem in the word Manipur but did not see the tears in the eyes of the people there."