Siddhivinayak Temple Dress Code: Mumbai's Iconic Shrine Introduces Attire Guidelines For Devotees

Siddhivinayak Temple, one of Mumbai's most renowned and revered places of worship, has enforced a new set of dress code guidelines for visitors. Every day, thousands of devotees from across India and around the world come to the shrine to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha, often resulting in long queues. The shrine is famous for being a welcoming and compassionate space for worshippers.

In an official statement, the Siddhivinayak Shrine Trust has announced that only those wearing traditional Indian attire or full-covering clothes will be permitted entry for darshan. The shrine emphasized that visitors should wear modest clothing that upholds the sanctity of the shrine and ensures comfort for all. While this move may spark some debate, the trust has made it clear that these attire guidelines are in line with Indian cultural and religious values.

Both men and women are advised to wear attire that reflects Indian tradition when visiting the shrine. This policy follows a broader trend seen in other prominent shrines across the country, particularly in South India, where similar regulations are already in place. In some places, visitors who arrive in inappropriate clothing are offered shawls, scarves, or dhotis to ensure they are suitably dressed before entering the shrine.



