'Sleeping With My Woman': Mumbai Man Severely Injured in Sword Assault Over Relationship Feud

After a fight about a love relationship, a guy was viciously attacked with a sword-like instrument in a distressing incident that was reported from Wadala East in Mumbai. The startling deed was captured on camera and has since gone viral throughout the community. During a heated argument, the accused, Junaid Munnu Khan, also known as Chena, who is from Titwala in the Thane area, allegedly attacked Shahrukh. Eyewitnesses said that Junaid confronted Shahrukh and forcefully interrogated him, saying, "Are you sleeping with my woman?" He attacked abruptly and violently a few moments later. Shahrukh had severe wounds on his back, right arm, face, and neck. Bystanders were left astonished and powerless to halt the attack since it was so swift and vicious. A few close individuals attempted to step in from a distance but were unable to get to him in time.

Locals alerted the police shortly after the incident occurred. Wadala TT Police Station officers showed up on time and took the injured man to the hospital right away. He is in critical condition. Junaid later turned himself in to the authorities. Under sections 37(1) and 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act, section 7 of the Criminal Law Amendment Act, 2023, and sections 109 and 131 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), he has been arrested. Police are questioning the accused as part of the ongoing investigation to ascertain the complete circumstances surrounding the violent event.