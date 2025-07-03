Mumbai: Markets Shut in Mira Road After MNS Workers Assault Shopkeeper Over Marathi Language

Markets in Mumbai's Mira Road area have been shut after an assault on a sweet shopkeeper by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers on Saturday, June 28, which has sparked outrage among locals. The shopkeepers in the area sought justice for the sweet shop owner who was beaten for not speaking in the Marathi language. However, the Mira-Bhayandar Police had registered an FIR on the complaint, but no arrests have been made to date.

Shops Shut in Mira Road in Protest Over Shopkeeper Assault

मीरा रोड में मराठी बोलने को लेकर दुकानदार से मारपीट के विरोध में व्यापारियों ने बाजार बंद रखा।



MNS की गुंडागर्दी के खिलाफ बंद का हवन कर विरोध जताया गया। pic.twitter.com/oc46UrlWF1 — Ankit Rawal (@ankitrawal1182) July 3, 2025

As per the viral video shared on social media sites, three men stopped at the sweet shop to buy mineral water bottles during their conversation with the shop owner, whom they confronted over his language and Marathi pride. When questioned about not using the state's local language, the sweet shop owner said that he did not know that speaking Marathi was compulsory and that someone would have to teach him. Hearing this, one of the men warned him: "Maar khayega?"

Later, two men were seen slapping the shop-owner after he argued with them that all languages are spoken in Maharashtra. In a viral clip, it can be seen that one man slapped him continuously, while another man can be heard abusing him and warning him that he would not be allowed to run a business in the area.

Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey also condemned the attack after seeing a viral video. While sharing the video on social media platform X questions Maharashtra government over the law and order in the state while tagging Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

This is sickening. Monsters on the loose, looking for attention and political relevance. Where’s L&O, @CMOMaharashtra@Dev_Fadnavis? https://t.co/sMYUMcN1la — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) July 2, 2025

"This is sickening. Monsters on the loose, looking for attention and political relevance. Where’s L&O? (sic)." However, he received backlashed from the netizens over the tweet. One of the X users commented, "Since how many years you now live in Maharashtra? How much effort have you taken to learn Marathi?"

And finally, if you do want to bring attention to the issue, there are more positive… — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) July 2, 2025

