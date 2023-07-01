Conversions are taking place under govt protection: Chhattisgarh BJP State President

Kanker (Chhattisgarh) [India], July 1 : Chhattisgarh BJP State President Arun Sao on Saturday alleged that forced religious conversion in Chhattisgarh is taking place under the Congress Government of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

"Today love jihad is going on in the land of Chhattisgarh. Bastar is in the grip of conversion. Today conversion is happening openly. Conversion is taking place under the protection of the government," Sao said.

He further alleged that Bhupesh Baghel's government is threatening to cheat every class of society.

Everyone in Chhattisgarh wants Narendra Modi to be the country's Prime Minister in 2024, Chhattisgarh BJP President stated.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is also on a visit to Chhattisgarh's Kanker.

In 2014, Rajnath Singh was the President of the BJP and he overthrew the Congress Government.

Praising the central government, he said the country is becoming self-dependent and India is ready to lead the world.

"Today, if anyone can solve every world problem, it is India," said Singh.

He alleged that the Chhattisgarh government under the leadership of Bhupesh Baghel was involved in scams and corruption.

Chhattisgarh BJP President Arun Sao was addressing a public rally before Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's visit to Kanker, Chhattisgarh.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor