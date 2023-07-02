Andhra Pradesh: Jagananna Suraksha programme kickstarts

Tadepalle (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 2 : Jagananna Suraksha project launched by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy commenced with a total of 1,305 Suraksha camps across the state of Andhra Pradesh.

As part of the Jagananna Suraksha project, launched by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on June 23, 1,305 Suraksha camps have been built (2 per mandal) across 175 assembly districts, said an official statement.

As per the official statement, the Jagananna Suraksha campaign introduced by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on June 23 made a remarkable impact, reaching 25 lakh households through its door-to-door outreach activities within 7 days.

"On June 23, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced the start of the campaign. Through its door-to-door outreach efforts, the Jagananna Suraksha campaign has reached 25 lakh families in just 7 days, making a significant impact," it said.

As per Chief Minister's directions, the entire government apparatus is working together to engage with the public in an effort to strengthen the welfare programmes.

For the next 30 days, the government will focus on streamlining document-specific issues to assist citizens acquire certificate-related paperwork in a single day, added the official statement.

According to the statement, the Social Welfare Minister Merugu Nagarjuna said the government is establishing a robust security net through this campaign by deploying government machinery of over 1.5 lakh Secretariat Staff, including 2.6 lakh Grama and Ward Volunteers.

Additionally, Nagarjuna added that it includes 3,000 mandal-level officers to survey 1.6 crore households and conduct over 15,000 Jagananna Suraksha Camps to ensure all-inclusive delivery of welfare schemes and essential certificates to every eligible individual in the state in a single day.

As per the statement, MLC Marri Rajasekhar said that the government had identified 11 focused documents based on the requests and grievances received by the citizens.

They include integrated certificates, income certificates, birth certificates, death certificates, marriage certificates, mutations for transactions and corrections, family member certificates, mobile number updation in Aadhaar cards, Crop Cultivator Rights Card (CCRC), new/split of rice cards, and splitting of the household, it added.

MLC Marri Rajasekhar also said that in order to coincide with upcoming college admissions, the government has strategically chosen the one-month timeline for the Jagananna Suraksha programme, the statement said.

This will simplify the college admissions process, housing options, and student scholarship application process, it added.

Rajasekhar also advised the citizens to apply for various programme initiatives that will make it easier to incorporate scheme requests in the biannual sanctions.

MLC Marri Rajasekhar said that the citizens are advised to apply for the various other initiatives within the programme that will further be convenient to include the scheme requests in the biannual sanctions, said the official statement.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor