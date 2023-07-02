"Vikramaditya Singh spoke his conscience": Ex-Himachal CM Jairam Thakur on UCC

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 2 : Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Jairam Thakur welcomed Himachal Pradesh PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh's support to the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) saying that he listened to his conscience and expressed it.

"If Vikramaditya Singh has said this, it means that he listened to his conscience and expressed it," Thakur said adding that a lot of people from different political parties and ideologies support the UCC.

"When talks are held about UCC, the inner voices of a lot of people from different political parties and ideologies tell them that if this decision will be taken, it will be in the interest of the nation and society. We have always demanded that the law should be the same for all," he said.

In a deviation from the Congress' stand on UCC, Himachal Pradesh PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh said that the party will be supporting UCC whenever it comes and that the Congress has always contributed towards taking unity and integrity forward.

"We have said that whenever Uniform Civil Code comes, we will support it. Congress party has always contributed towards taking unity and integrity forward," he said. Vikramaditya Singh is the son of state Congress chief Pratibha Singh and the late Virbhadra Singh, six-time Chief Minister of the hill state.

Vikramaditya Singh had however said slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of starting a new debate to mislead people. "Manipur has been burning for over a month and is on the verge of civil war. But no action has been taken against the Chief Minister. BJP doesn't speak of the real burning issues in the country and starts a new debate to mislead people," he said.

Meanwhile, the Congress Parliamentary Strategy Group will hold a meeting on Saturday at former All India Congress Committee (AICC) chief Sonia Gandhi's residence at 10, Janpath in New Delhi, ahead of a discussion by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the UCC on July 3.

