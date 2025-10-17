SpiceJet Launches Special Non-Stop Flights from Mumbai and Ahmedabad to Najaf, Becoming the First Indian Airline to Offer Direct Service

SpiceJet will start special non-stop flights from Mumbai and Ahmedabad to Najaf, a religious city in Iraq. Najaf is considered one of the holiest cities for Muslims on a global level. The airline company, in its official statement released on October 17, stated that for millions of devotees, Najaf is a pilgrimage of a lifetime. SpiceJet is the only airline to offer direct flight service from India’s Mumbai and Ahmedabad cities to Najaf. With the launch of these flights, they assure a seamless travel experience for their passengers, the company said. The flight services from Mumbai will start on October 18, and on October 19 from Ahmedabad.

Debojo Maharshi, chief business officer, SpiceJet, said that SpiceJet takes pride in being the only Indian airline to provide direct flights to this sacred destination. With these non-stop services, we are doing more than just connecting cities — we are facilitating a spiritual journey with exceptional ease and comfort. At SpiceJet, we have always strived to open new horizons for our passengers, and this exclusive route to Najaf is yet another reflection of our dedication to meeting the travel needs of India’s diverse communities, he said.

This new and direct flight to Najaf from Mumbai and Ahmedabad is a part of the airline’s ongoing expansion strategy. Under this strategy, the airline also inducted new aircraft to boost operational capacity, the company stated in its official statement. With a major expansion of its fleet, SpiceJet is set to explore new domestic and international routes. The airline is strategically ramping up operations this winter, aiming to more than double its active fleet and triple its available seat kilometers (ASKMs). This growth will be driven by the launch of new routes, higher flight frequencies, and the addition of several exciting destinations to its network, the statement further added.

Najaf is regarded as one of the holiest destinations for Muslims worldwide, attracting thousands of Indian pilgrims who visit to pay homage at the shrine of Imam Ali.

The company stated that Najaf is home to numerous spiritually significant landmarks beyond Imam Ali’s shrine, including Wadi-us-Salaam — the world’s largest cemetery, the historic Kufa Mosque, and the renowned Great Najaf Seminary, a leading centre of Shia scholarship. Its close proximity to Karbala and Kufa makes it even more appealing to those undertaking this sacred journey.

The airline further stated that it is exploring the possibility of making Najaf a permanent scheduled destination to cater to increasing demand.