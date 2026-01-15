Suniel Shetty Calls on Mumbaikars to Vote in BMC Elections 2026: “When Your Area Develops, the Country Develops

Voting for 29 municipal corporations across Maharashtra has begun. The biggest focus remains on Mumbai, where BJP led Mahayuti alliance is facing a serious challenge from the reunited Thackeray cousins, making this one of the most closely watched and intense elections. Suniel Shetty was spotted outside the polling station by the paparazzi and he said, “The experience was good and the arrangements were well organised. Everyone should come out and vote, as this is the most important grassroots election. When your area develops, the country develops. We often blame the BMC, but they work tirelessly, even late at night. We must take responsibility for issues like garbage and pollution. Mumbai’s infrastructure is growing at an incredible pace and public cooperation is essential. I had no confusion about whom to vote for. People vote for those who work."

Polling for 2,869 seats across 893 wards started at 7.30 am under heavy security and will continue until 5.30 pm, with 3.48 crore voters eligible to decide the fate of 15,931 candidates.In Mumbai's Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), elections are being held after a nine-year gap, following a four-year delay. The city's civic body, with an annual budget exceeding Rs 74,400 crore, sees 1,700 candidates contesting 227 seats. Over 25,000 police personnel have been deployed across the city to maintain law and order during the polls. Actor Akshay Kumar, after casting his vote, urged Mumbaikars to take their civic duty seriously. Speaking to reporters, he said, "Today, the voting for BMC is taking place. As Mumbaikars, we have the remote control with us today. I would request all the people of Mumbai to come out in large numbers and cast their votes. If we have to be the real hero of Mumbai, we shouldn’t do dialoguebaazi, instead come out and cast our votes".