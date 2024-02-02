Sweets, Video Calls with Relatives: How Prisons Across the State are Reforming Lives

Mumbai: Various activities are being implemented in jails across the state to provide employment, education, and entertainment to the inmates. On the other hand, sweets have also been made available in their canteens. All kinds of foods are included. Onion and garlic-free food has also been provided.

There are a total of 60 jails in the state, including 9 central, 30 districts, 20 open jails, and 1 juvenile correctional center. It has a total of 41,980 prisoners.

Often, relatives or lawyers of prisoners do not come to the jail for face-to-face visits as they are often staying in different states. This can lead to increased depression among inmates. Since 2014, telephone facilities have been installed for prisoners. In this too, communication has been made more convenient by the addition of state-of-the-art systems.

Entertainment and more:

Online interview registration, smart card phone facility, and visiting relatives through video conferencing are available in the jail. Various entertainment activities are also being implemented from time to time. Terrorists, Naxals, and gangsters have been selected in the jails of the state and transferred from one jail to another. The prison department also noted that the detention group in one circle of the jail has been broken and transferred to different circles and barracks. Panic buttons will be installed in every barrack in the state's prisons.