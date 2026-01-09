Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026 on Jan 18: Race Timings, Road Closures, Transport Updates and Streaming Info

The Tata Mumbai Marathon (TMM) eturns for its 21st edition on Sunday, 18 January 2026.The 2026 edition will witness a historic milestone, with 14,059 runners attempting the full marathon distance for the first time. Rajesh Aggarwal, Chief Secretary, Government of Maharashtra, emphasized the event’s wider influence. “Beyond the runners, the marathon benefits airlines, hotels, and local vendors, making it a strong economic driver,” he said. “It brings Mumbai together and welcomes participants from across India and the world as Mumbaikars for a few days. The Maharashtra Government and police stand firmly behind the event to ensure safety and smooth operations.”

From a social perspective, the Tata Mumbai Marathon remains India’s largest philanthropy-driven sporting platform. In 2025, runners raised ₹53.62 crore for charitable causes, supporting 275 NGOs through the efforts of over 13,000 fundraisers. Education emerged as the leading cause, accounting for ₹27.66 crore, while total philanthropic contributions across 20 editions now exceed ₹483 crore. The race will begin at the iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. Local authorities have announced extensive traffic diversions and increased security measures to ensure the safety of the nearly 70,000 people on the course. To accommodate the record 69,000-plus runners, several major roads in South and Central Mumbai will be closed starting from the early hours of Sunday morning (typically from 3:00 AM). The Mumbai Police will reopen junctions progressively as the final "sweep vehicle" (tracking a 7-hour pace) passes through.

Key Junction Reopening Estimates:

Mahim Causeway: 9:20 AM

Siddhivinayak Junction: 10:00 AM

Worli Sea Face (Bindu Madhav Thackeray Chowk): 11:10 AM

Haji Ali Junction: 11:40 AM

Babulnath Junction: 12:00 PM

Marine Drive (Kilachand Chowk)

Finish Line (Azad Maidan/CSMT area): 1:00 PM

Transport Updates

Special Trains: Western and Central Railways usually run special early-morning services starting around 3:00 AM from Kalyan, Panvel, and Virar to bring runners to CSMT and Churchgate.

Shuttle Buses: A shuttle service is expected to operate from Sion Station to Mahim (Raheja Hospital) between 2:45 AM and 4:25 AM for Half Marathon participants.

How to Watch the Tata Mumbai Marathon from Home

For those who prefer to avoid the crowds, the event will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network and streamed via SonyLIV, typically starting from 6:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). You can also track individual runners in real-time using the official Tata Mumbai Marathon App (available on iOS and Android). ..