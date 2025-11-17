Taxi, Auto Services to Be Impacted as CNG Supply Hit in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane; Check Reason

CNG fuel pumps in Mumbai and Metro Politian Region (MMR) ran out of stock on Monday morning, November 17, due to of gas supply hit at several fuel stations. This is because of main gas supply pipeline of GAIL, which is located inside the Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd (RCF) compound, has leaked, disrupting gas supply to the city-gate at Wadala due to third-party damage and affecting CNG stations across the region.

The leakage impacted several fuel stations of Mahanagar Gas LTD (MGL) across the city and suburbs. According to MGL, domestic Piped Natural Gas (PNG) supply will be prioritised and maintained without interruption. However, CNG stations have been shut due to no fuel due to the halt in supply to the Wadala station and the resulting impact of MGL's pipeline network.

Due to third-party damage in the main gas supply pipeline of GAIL inside RCF compound, the gas supply to MGL’s City Gate Station (CGS) at Wadala has been affected.



MGL is ensuring supply to its domestic PNG consumers to be maintained on priority without interruption. However,… — Mahanagar Gas Ltd. (@mahanagargas) November 17, 2025

According to the statement issued by MGL, consumers from the industry and consumers in the affected areas have been advised to switch to alternative fuels until normalcy is restored. The supply of CNG fuel has been halted in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane on Monday, including pumps used by public transport undertakings.

Also Read | Thane Fire: Nine Two-Wheelers Gutted in Blaze at Kopri.

The fuel crisis has led to the non-operation of autos, taxis and buses which run on CNG fuel, affecting morning commuters, including office goers, on Monday. However, MGL in its statement said that the company is prioritising uninterrupted supply to domestic piped natural gas (PNG) consumers to ensure households are not impacted.