Thane Fire: Nine Two-Wheelers Gutted in Blaze at Kopri

Nine two-wheelers were gutted in a fire that broke out at an open ground in Maharashtra's Thane city early on Monday, November 17. No person was injured in the incident, which occurred in the Kopri area.

Firefighters rush to the spot after receiving the information at around 4 am on Monday morning. The fire has been doused by 4.35 am. All bikes were completely burnt in the blaze and damaged beyond repair. The cause of the fire will be investigated after cooling operations.

"We received the fire alert at 4.14 am from the Kopri Fire Station. Nine motorcycles and scooters parked in an open ground at KL Colony, Gandhi Nagar, Kopri, were found engulfed in flames," Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi told the news agency PTI.