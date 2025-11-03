Thane–Borivali Twin Tunnel: 23-km Journey From Ghodbunder Road to Western Express Highway in Just 15 Minutes

The Thane-Borivali twin tunnel project, India's largest and longest urban road tunnel connecting Ghodbunder Road in Thane and Western Express Highway in the final stage. The developer, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) have shared a final work which will be undertaken in the coming days.

The 11.8 km twin tunnel, being built by the MMRDA, will seamlessly connect Thane Ghodbunder Road to the Western Express Highway, cut travel time from 60–90 minutes to just 15 minutes, and redefine how lakhs of Mumbaikars move. The tunnel will go through the Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Borivali.

Project Monitor:



Progressing Fast: India’s largest and longest urban road tunnel — the Thane–Borivali Twin Tunnel Project.



The 11.8-km underground tunnel, being built by the MMRDA, will seamlessly connect Thane Ghodbunder Road to the Western Express Highway — cutting travel… pic.twitter.com/Zaifdrcz5u — MMRDA (@MMRDAOfficial) November 2, 2025

MMRDA said that the tunnel is being bored using advanced Tunnel Boring Machines (TBMs) to ensure safe, efficient, and eco-friendly construction with minimal ground disturbance. Two high-capacity TBMs, named ‘Nayak’ and ‘Arjuna,’ manufactured in Chennai have been deployed for digging.

Also Read | Mumbai Metro Line 9: MMRDA Imposes Rs 5 Lakh Penalty on Contractor J Kumar After Mira Road Video Goes Viral.

Thane–Borivali Twin Tunnel Features

The project, which was launched in October 2024, is now nearing completion, while the casting yard in Thane is operational, and construction work at Borivali yard is underway. Land acquisition in Thane is almost complete, and rehabilitation of project-affected families in Borivali has started, said MMRDA in a post on X.

Thane–Borivali Twin tunnel will have three lanes, including an emergency lane, with cross-passages every 300 m., cutting travel time of 60-90 minutes between Borivali and Thane to just 15 minutes. The tunnel will ease brutal traffic congestion along Ghodbunder Road and reduce air pollution in the region.