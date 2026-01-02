Thane Police Arrest Fourth-Standard Dropout from Punjab in Fake Instagram Account Threat Case

Kapurbawdi Police have arrested a 21-year-old youth from Ludhiana in Punjab for allegedly creating nearly 100 fake Instagram accounts and using morphed nude images to threaten a well-known Instagram influencer from Thane.

The accused has been identified as Golu Jairam, a resident of Basti Jodhewal in Ludhiana. According to police, he is a fourth-standard dropout and works as a labourer. The accused had allegedly created multiple fake social media profiles using morphed obscene images of the influencer and used these accounts to issue threats. He also openly challenged the police through these accounts.

Senior Police Inspector Manjusha Bhogle said the complainant is a popular Instagram influencer who regularly posts content on social issues. In May 2025, she received an obscene comment on one of her posts from a user with the handle “golu8353raj”. On checking the account, she discovered that morphed nude images of her had been uploaded on the profile.

Further inquiry revealed that several such fake profiles had been created using her morphed images. The influencer also began receiving her altered nude photographs through direct messages from unknown users. Disturbed by the harassment, she approached Kapurbawdi Police on November 7.

Based on her complaint, police registered a case against an unknown person and launched an investigation with the help of the cyber cell. During the probe, IP addresses linked to the fake profiles and objectionable posts were traced. Investigators found that the accused had created more than 100 fake accounts.

To evade detection, the accused reportedly used mobile phones and Wi-Fi connections belonging to his employers, friends and relatives. Acting on technical evidence, Kapurbawdi Police tracked him down and arrested him from Ludhiana. Further investigation is underway.