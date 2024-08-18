Truck-Motorcycle Collision in Pelhar, Vasai Claims Two Lives; Driver on the Run

A tragic accident occurred near the Reliance petrol pump on the Western Express Highway in Pelhar, Vasai. A truck veered out of control and collided with a motorcycle, resulting in the deaths of both individuals on the bike. Despite severe injuries, the victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Eyewitnesses reported that the truck was speeding before the crash. The driver of the truck fled the scene and is currently at large.

The collision led to temporary traffic congestion as emergency services responded, but the road has since been cleared and traffic has returned to normal. Local police are investigating the incident and are actively searching for the driver who has escaped.