Uddhav Thackeray to Pay Final Respects at Late Abhishek Ghosalkar's Residence

Mumbai: Former corporator Abhishek Ghosalkar, son of Thackeray group leader Vinod Ghosalkar, was shot dead during a Facebook Live on Thursday evening. Social activist Maurice Naronha alias Morris Bhai, who is accused of shooting him, is also suspected to have shot himself dead. The incident took place on Thursday under Borivali MHB Colony police station limits.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray will visit the late Abhishek Ghosalkar's residence at 11 am to pay his last respects, sources close to him said. He also said that Abhishek's last rites will be performed at Dattapada crematorium in Borivali East.

Meanwhile, a senior official told Lokmat that the investigation into the sensational case has been transferred to the Crime Branch. Accordingly, crime branch officials have started investigating and have started verifying the statements of eyewitnesses as well as technical evidence.