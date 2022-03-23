Vasai Road Accident CCTV Video: Two persons die after being hit by truck

A shocking CCTV footage of a road accident in Vasai has come to light. The CCTV footage of two-wheeler accident in Vasai is now going viral. The accident took place on Mumbai-Ahmedabad road. Both the riders on the bike died in the accident. Both of them were not wearing helmets at the time. Meanwhile, police have registered a case in connection with the accident and the container driver has been arrested. The accident took place at Pelhar Fata on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway. The two were riding a bike. The bike was going on the left side. Meanwhile, the container was coming from behind. After which the two-wheeler lost it's balance and the bike came under the wheels of the container. Both of them died on the spot.

The accident happened on Monday (March 21). The incident took place at 11.20 am. The whole incident was captured on a CCTV camera near the road.

