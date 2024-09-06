Versova Police Arrest Trio for Robbing Victims While Pretending to Be Transgenders

Versova Police have busted a gang that was committing robberies by posing as transgenders, leading to the arrest of three individuals from the Malvani area of Malad. The three suspects have been identified as Gulsher Maqbool Shaikh, Chiranjeet Premanand Malik, and Pritam Vasudev Mundal. It has been revealed that the trio, along with other accomplices, robbed a cinematographer of a gold chain worth ₹1.5 lakh and fled. After their arrest, the court has remanded the three into police custody. The involvement of other individuals in these crimes has also come to light, and the police are currently searching for them.

According to information received from the police, the complainant is a cinematographer residing in the Versova area of Andheri. On the night of Tuesday, September 3rd, he was passing through the Seven Bungalows, Aram Nagar area when he felt hungry. At that time, an unidentified individual disguised as a transgender pushed him and snatched his gold chain, fleeing in an auto-rickshaw. Following the incident, the complainant, with the help of a friend, chased the rickshaw on a bike. When they reached Gate No. 7 in the Malvani area, they found that the rickshaw driver and the accused had fled the scene. The complainant then reported the incident to Versova Police.

Following the complaint, the police registered a case of robbery and began searching for the absconding suspects. Based on information received from the Malvani area of Malad, a police team investigating the case detained three suspects for questioning—Chiranjeet Malik, Gulsher Shaikh, and Pritam Mundal. During interrogation, they confessed to the crime. Following the confession, the police recovered the stolen gold chain worth ₹1.5 lakh from Pritam. The three accused were produced before the Andheri court, which sent them to police custody. The police are currently interrogating them, and they expect to solve several other similar cases with these arrests.

