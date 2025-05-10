Vikram Gaikwad, National Award-winning Make-Up Artist, Passes Away in Mumbai

National Award winner and renowned make-up artist Vikram Gaikwad passed away in Mumbai at the age of 61. His last rites will be performed at Shivaji Park in Dadar at 5 PM today. He is survived by his wife Jyotsna and daughter Tanvi. Vikram Gaikwad had been unwell for the past few days. He suffered a paralytic attack during the COVID-19 pandemic and had been in poor health since. His condition worsened over the last eight days, and he was admitted to Hiranandani Hospital, where he passed away at 8:40 AM today. His death has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry.

Vikram Gaikwad made his film debut with the movie Sardar, based on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. With his exceptional make-up skills, he brought many characters to life in films like The Making of the Mahatma, Balgandharva, Sanju, and 83. He was honoured with a National Award for his contribution to cinema.

Gaikwad used makeup to make the characters real in many films, including Akshay Kumar's film Bell Bottom. In the film, Lara Dutta plays the role of Indira Gandhi. Vikram Gaikwad played an important role in making Lara look like Indira Gandhi.

Shirur Lok Sabha MP Amol Kolhe condoled the death of make-up artist. The news of the passing of National Award-winning makeup artist Vikram Gaikwad, who brought many characters to life on stage and screen with his art, is deeply saddening. He created characters as a makeup artist in numerous films like Balgandharva, Sanju, Kapil Dev," Kolhe wrote on X.