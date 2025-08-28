Virar Building Collapse: Death Toll Rises to 14, Rescue Operations Continue After 30 Hours; Adjacent Chawl Also Destroyed

The tragic Virar building collapse has claimed 14 lives so far, with rescue operations still underway. A total of 24 people have been pulled out from under the debris since the incident occurred. The mishap took place shortly after midnight on Tuesday when the rear portion of the four-storey Rambai Apartment in Mouje Narangi, Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation limits, came crashing down. The impact worsened as the rubble fell on an adjacent chawl, trapping several residents beneath. The severity of the situation increased, prompting emergency teams to work around the clock in an extensive rescue mission.

For over 30 hours, relentless rescue efforts have been in progress, involving two units of the 5th Battalion of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), teams from Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation, and local police. Officials confirmed that Rambai Apartment in Virar’s Vijay Nagar housed nearly 50 families, of which 12 homes collapsed during the tragedy. Several families were buried under the remains of the structure, while the adjoining chawl also crumbled under the debris, causing additional casualties. Fire brigades, municipal squads, and NDRF personnel quickly arrived at the site and began clearing the rubble to locate survivors.

Authorities have released the names of the victims, which include Arohi Jovil (24), Utkarsha Jovil (1), Laxman Kisku Singh (26), Dinesh Sakpal (43), Supriya Newalkar (38), Parvati Sakpal (60), Dipesh Soni (41), Sachin Newalkar (40), Harish Singh Bisht (34), Sonali Tejam (41), Kashish Pawan Saheni (35), Shubhangi Pawan Saheni (40), Govind Singh Rawat (28), and Deepak Singh Bohra (25). Officials suspect that more residents may still be trapped under the wreckage. As a precaution, the adjoining four-storey building and nearby chawls have been evacuated, with displaced residents shifted to safer locations to prevent further risks.

Meanwhile, Virar police have registered a case against builder Nital Gopinath Sane and the concerned landowner, holding them responsible for the mishap. The case has been filed under sections 52, 53, and 54 of the Maharashtra Regional Town Planning Act, along with relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. Investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the collapse and whether negligence in construction or maintenance contributed to the disaster. Authorities have assured strict action against those found guilty, while the rescue operations continue to focus on saving lives from the collapsed structure.